REX American Resources (REX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of REX stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. The company has a market cap of $350.66 million, a PE ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 0.90. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.