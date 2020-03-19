Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rexnord worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

In other news, Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $761,347.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,952.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $4,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Rexnord stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

