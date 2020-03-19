Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.49 on Thursday, reaching $1,115.29. 3,648,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,386.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.96. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $769.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.