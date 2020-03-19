Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 353 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,737,866,000 after purchasing an additional 89,572 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 127,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $255,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,322.48.

AMZN stock traded up $50.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,880.93. 10,381,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,977.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,840.70. The stock has a market cap of $955.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

