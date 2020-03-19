Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,099 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 360,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,091,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,172,000 after purchasing an additional 947,270 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 273,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,574,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,087. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.61. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

