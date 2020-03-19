Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $185,636,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $568,141,000 after buying an additional 2,161,704 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,280,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,788,856. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.