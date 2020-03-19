Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,392,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

