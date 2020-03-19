Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 11,018 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 2.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $30,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Nike by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 999.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 896,715 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 508,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $51,527,000 after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,175,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,788,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

