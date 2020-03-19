Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 1,377 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,863 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 2.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Illumina worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $15.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.49 and a 200-day moving average of $302.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

