Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 14,412 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.06. 19,735,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,634,013. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

