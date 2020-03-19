Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 2,388 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,080,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 274,263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 849,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,880,000 after acquiring an additional 269,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,303,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $12.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,768,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,716. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.10.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.