Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 8,387 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.13. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

