Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

NYSE HD traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,493,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day moving average is $227.17. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

