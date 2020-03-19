Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after buying an additional 207,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,409,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.27.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,360,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $187.29 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.73 and its 200-day moving average is $241.51. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

