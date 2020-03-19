Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $14.40 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.83. 16,427,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $99.09 and a one year high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.21.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.