Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 15,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Clorox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after buying an additional 397,930 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 267,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after buying an additional 207,856 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average of $155.81. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

