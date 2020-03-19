Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $29.93 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 2.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $29,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.77.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.69. 12,175,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

