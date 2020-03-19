Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.95.

FB stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,797,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,054,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $436.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

