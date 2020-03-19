Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,720 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,311,000 after purchasing an additional 85,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $14,631,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,122,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $211.55 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.63.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

