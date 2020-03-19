Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,372,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,243,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.