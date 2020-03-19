Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,292,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,131,000 after buying an additional 42,232 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 65,268 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,350 shares of company stock worth $98,135,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,554,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,399. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

