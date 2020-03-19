Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,080,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,745,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.76. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.13.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

