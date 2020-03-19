Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Sells $123,574.00 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $145,953.36.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 330,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,357. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 12.39.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,422,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after buying an additional 898,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 220,573 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 214,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

