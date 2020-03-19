Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,005.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 131,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,667. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 31.01%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

