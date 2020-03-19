Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.30% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 1,082,302 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 921,371 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 611,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 598,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

