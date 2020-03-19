Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RMV. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rightmove to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 588.33 ($7.74).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 454 ($5.97) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 637.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 607.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.28. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74).

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

