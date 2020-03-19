Rightmove (LON:RMV) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 615 ($8.09) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 588.33 ($7.74).

Shares of Rightmove stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 475 ($6.25). 4,404,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 637.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 607.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

