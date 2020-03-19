Rightmove’s (RMV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Rightmove to an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.33 ($7.74).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of Rightmove stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 475 ($6.25). The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.36. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 637.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 607.54.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rightmove news, insider Andrew Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.