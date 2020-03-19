Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) vs. Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Critical Review

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Moneygram International shares are held by institutional investors. 64.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Moneygram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Moneygram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 1.56% -7.86% 15.75% Moneygram International -4.68% -3.29% -0.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rimini Street and Moneygram International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 Moneygram International 1 2 1 0 2.00

Moneygram International has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.47%. Given Moneygram International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moneygram International is more favorable than Rimini Street.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and Moneygram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $281.05 million 0.93 -$7.91 million $0.25 15.48 Moneygram International $1.29 billion 0.07 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -22.83

Rimini Street has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moneygram International. Moneygram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Moneygram International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

