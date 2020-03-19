RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 1,749.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of RingCentral worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $8,857,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.57.

Shares of RNG traded up $19.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,116. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $252.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.97.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at $47,851,733.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $2,607,631.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,065,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,940 shares of company stock worth $24,783,715. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.