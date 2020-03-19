Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 4,400

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,285.94 ($56.38).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 3,170.50 ($41.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,882.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,167.81. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,374 ($44.38) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total value of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

