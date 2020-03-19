Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0405 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, Binance and Kyber Network. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $20.55 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007873 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Upbit, DragonEX, Bittrex, C2CX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

