Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “underperform underweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

TSE RBA opened at C$39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$37.76 and a 1 year high of C$58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 28.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.59.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

