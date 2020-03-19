Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 59,452 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,452 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 465,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

