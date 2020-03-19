Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 63,291 Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,291 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MUE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

