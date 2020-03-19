Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys 35,516 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of KTF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,621. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.