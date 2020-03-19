Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys 37,999 Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,999 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 224,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 49,221 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 104,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 216,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 216,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 11.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. 740,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

