Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,445,539 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,142,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,384 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,375 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period.

Shares of HIX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

