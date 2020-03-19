Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) by 183.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $259,894.20.

Shares of NYSE:BQH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

