Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 51,548 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MNE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Profile

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

