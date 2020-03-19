Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,971 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NIQ traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 73,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,763. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

