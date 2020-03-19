Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) by 174.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,728 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 505.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 805,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 287,654 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 106,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.