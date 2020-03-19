Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,254 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 235,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd alerts:

NYSE:NAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 184,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,504. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.