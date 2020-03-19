Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.94% of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld purchased 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,303.00. 7.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,677. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.65%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

