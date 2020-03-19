Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRNVU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRNVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $902,000.

Shares of GRNVU stock remained flat at $$10.30 during midday trading on Thursday. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

