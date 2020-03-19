Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMHCU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,934,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,762,000.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,262. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

