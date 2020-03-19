Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 84,837 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Shares of GDV stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

