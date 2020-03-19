Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 231,883 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,883 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PMM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 341,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $8.44.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

