Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 370,992 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 370,992 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,373,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 1,155,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,952. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

