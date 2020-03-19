Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 759,650 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 759,650 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter worth $3,174,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NHS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,294. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $223,940.76.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

